Cowboys place OG Rob Jones on IR, sign RB Malik Davis

  
Published August 8, 2025 03:39 PM

With rookie Jaydon Blue expected to miss Saturday’s preseason opener against the Rams with a heel bruise, the Cowboys needed insurance at running back.

They signed running back Malik Davis on Friday.

Davis was with the Cowboys past three seasons and for two months of the offseason program. He has played 15 games, totaling 44 touches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

He has not played since 2023, spending last season on the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Cowboys placed offensive guard Rob Jones on season-ending injured reserve.

Jones fractured a bone in his neck last month. He played 49 games and made 30 starts in four years with the Dolphins before signing in the offseason with Dallas, where he was expected to provide depth behind Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker.