Cowboys plan limited practice for Micah Parsons Monday

  
Published November 6, 2024 01:36 PM

The Cowboys won’t have Dak Prescott against the Eagles in Week 10, but things are looking good for Micah Parsons.

Word early this week was that the team is optimistic about having Parsons back for the divisional clash and Wednesday brought more positive news on that front. Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Parsons is set to practice for the first time since spraining his ankle in Week Four.

“The plan is for Micah to practice today, in a limited fashion,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “It’ll be in a limited fashion, but he’s looking good and he’s confident. We’ll see how today goes. He’ll be on a rep count.”

While Parsons is expected back, the news isn’t as good for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback DaRon Bland. McCarthy said Lamb, who has a shoulder injury, will only take part in the walkthrough and Bland, who has yet to play this season due to a foot injury, will remain in the rehab group.