Cowboys players show support for Micah Parsons on social media

Several Cowboys players are making it clear that they’re standing behind defensive end Micah Parsons in his ongoing contract squabble with the team.

Parsons asked to be traded on Friday in the latest and biggest salvo in that stalemate and his teammates took to social media to show their support for Parsons.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and cornerback Juanyeh Thomas all changed their profile pictures on X to pictures of Parsons. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant also weighed in with a message supporting Parsons.

Cowboys players have voiced their belief that Parsons should get the deal he’s looking for throughout the offseason, so it’s no surprise that they continue to be in his corner in this chapter of the saga. None of that has spurred the Cowboys to action thus far, however, and it remains to be seen if this episode is going to change the situation.