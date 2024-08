The Cowboys released safety Sheldrick Redwine on Tuesday, the team announced.

He had a hamstring injury that had hampered him during camp.

Redwine, 27, spent last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. The team activated him for one game, and he played seven defensive snaps and 12 on special teams.

The Cowboys signed him to a futures contract in January.

Redwine entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of Cleveland in 2019, and he has appeared in games for the Browns, Jets, Dolphins and Cowboys.