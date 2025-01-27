 Skip navigation
Cowboys request to interview Dolphins assistant Ryan Crow for their DC job

  
Published January 26, 2025 10:38 PM

The Cowboys have requested to interview Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for their defensive coordinator position, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crow interviewed for the same job with the Patriots last week.

He just completed his first season with the Dolphins.

Crow was with Mike Vrabel in Tennessee the previous six seasons. He was a defensive assistant and an assistant special teams coach before moving on to the outside linebackers role for his final three seasons in Nashville.

The Cowboys have interviewed former Bears safeties coach Andre Curtis for the position, but reports are he will join the staff as a position coach. Former Bears coach Matt Eberflus is the favorite for the defensive coordinator job in Dallas.