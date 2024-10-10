 Skip navigation
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans

Cowboys RG Zack Martin misses practice with a back injury

  
Published October 10, 2024 04:50 PM

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin was listed as out of practice Wednesday for a load management day. He remained out Thursday but with a back injury added to the report.

Defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle) still isn’t practicing. He has not practiced since being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain during the Week 4 game against the Giants.

Parsons missed his first career game for injury Sunday, and he likely misses another this week.

The Cowboys had their off week in Week 7, so a Week 8 return appears most likely for Parsons.

Safety Markquese Bell (illness) returned to full participation after missing Wednesday, while cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle/illness) missed Thursday’s practice after full participation Wednesday.

The Cowboys added safety Malik Hooker (neck) to the report, but he was a full participant.

Linebackers Eric Kendricks (calf/shoulder) and Nick Vigil (foot) both missed practice a second consecutive day.