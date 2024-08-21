 Skip navigation
Cowboys rookie LT Tyler Guyton left practice early with knee soreness

  
Published August 21, 2024 05:38 PM

Cowboys rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton departed for the training room before team drills.

According to multiple reports, Guyton reported knee soreness.

Patrik Walker of the team website reports that “it’s not a big deal.”

The first-round draft pick ascended to the starting job when veteran Chuma Edoga injured his toe in the preseason opener. Then, Guyton won the job.

After missing four padded practices with a virus early in camp, Guyton played 21 snaps in the preseason opener and 35 last week.

The first thing that jumps out at you is his feet,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “His ability to kick and slide and redirect is impressive.

“He’s an amazing athlete. There are some things we need to clean up with his hands and his punch, things like that, but again, here’s another guy, he’s got this demeanor and an intensity about him on game day that I don’t think most people see.’’