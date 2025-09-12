 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys rule out DaRon Bland, but everyone else is good to go

  
Published September 12, 2025 05:07 PM

The Cowboys will be without cornerback DaRon Bland for multiple games.

Bland injured his right foot in Monday’s practice and did not practice all week.

The injury is unrelated to the stress fracture in Bland’s left foot that required surgery last season and cost him 10 games.

Safety Malik Hooker (foot) returned to full participation Friday and does not have an injury designation.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas, who missed practice Thursday for personal reasons, also returned to full work Friday.