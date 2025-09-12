Cowboys rule out DaRon Bland, but everyone else is good to go

The Cowboys will be without cornerback DaRon Bland for multiple games.

Bland injured his right foot in Monday’s practice and did not practice all week.

The injury is unrelated to the stress fracture in Bland’s left foot that required surgery last season and cost him 10 games.

Safety Malik Hooker (foot) returned to full participation Friday and does not have an injury designation.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas, who missed practice Thursday for personal reasons, also returned to full work Friday.