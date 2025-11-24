Cowboys stun Eagles with 24 unanswered points in 24-21 win

The Cowboys’ playoff hopes remained alive with a 24-21 victory over the Eagles on Sunday.

The Cowboys, who lost to the Eagles in the season opener, improved to 5-5-1, while Philadelphia dropped to 8-3.

The Eagles scored touchdowns on their first three drives and then did next to nothing the rest of the game. In their final seven possessions, not counting a kneel down to end the half, the Eagles punted five times, fumbled once and missed a 56-yard field goal. They gained only 107 yards in those seven possessions after picking up 192 on their first three.

The Eagles had 14 penalties for 96 yards, two turnovers and went 5-for-12 on third down for the game.

Their missteps and offensive inefficiency the final three quarters allowed Dallas to rally from down 21-0 to tie it.

The performance is tied for the biggest comeback in Cowboys franchise history, with this being the fourth time it’s happened.

The Cowboys had a prime opportunity for their first lead with 5:09 left when Xavier Gipson, for some reason, fielded a punt at his own 2. He ran it back to the 12, where he was crushed by Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark, knocking the ball loose. Trent Sieg recovered for Dallas.

That gave the Cowboys first-and-goal at the 8. They got nothing out of it.

Javonte Williams ran for 6 and Dak Prescott for 1, setting up third-and-goal from the 1. Prescott twice threw incomplete passes, including a ball that hit CeeDee Lamb in the stomach on third down.

Alas, the Cowboys got the ball back and cashed in, driving 49 yards in eight plays to set up Brandon Aubrey’s 42-yard field goal on the final play.

Dak Prescott, who became the team’s career passing yards leader on Sunday, went 23-of-36 for 354 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed twice, scoring an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. George Pickens caught nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, and CeeDee Lamb added four receptions for 75 yards.

Javonte Williams ran for 87 yards on 20 carries.

Jalen Hurts was 27-of-39 for 289 yards with a touchdown and ran for 33 yards on seven carries. Saquon Barkley had 10 carries for 22 yards and seven catches for 52 yards and a lost fumble. A.J. Brown caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.