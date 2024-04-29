Cowboys to sign LB Damien Wilson

The Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Damien Wilson, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

He was not in the league for most of last season, signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad on Jan. 3. Wilson served a four-game suspension last season for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.

Wilson’s last game appearance was Week 18 of the 2022 season with the Panthers.

Wilson entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, and he spent his first four seasons in Dallas before two seasons in Kansas City, one in Jacksonville and one in Carolina.

The Cowboys were in need of depth at the position, and two days after drafting Marist Liufau in the third round, the Cowboys have signed Wilson.

He becomes the fourth outside free agent the Cowboys have added, joining Ezekiel Elliott, Eric Kendricks and Royce Freeman.