Cowboys, Vikings swap CBs Nahshon Wright, Andrew Booth in trade

The Cowboys and Vikings are swapping cornerbacks.

According to multiple reports, Dallas is sending Nahshon Wright to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Booth.

Wright was a third-round pick in 2021 and has played 32 games with three starts over the last three seasons. He has mostly played on special teams, playing just seven percent of defensive snaps in 12 games played last year. He’s recorded five career passes defensed with one interception.

The Vikings selected Booth in the second round of the 2022 draft. While he played just six games as a rookie, he appeared in all 17 last season with one start. He was on the field for 13 percent of defensive snaps and 28 percent of special teams snaps.

Minnesota will host Las Vegas to open preseason play on Saturday while Dallas will visit SoFi Stadium to play the Rams on Sunday.