Cowboys work out four players from UFL

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys work out four players from UFL

  
Published June 25, 2024 06:27 PM

The Cowboys worked out four free agents at The Star on Tuesday, the team announced. All four are former UFL players — defensive end Jonathan Garvin, defensive end Wyatt Ray, defensive end Derick Roberson and fullback John Lovett.

Ray, the grandson of musician Nat King Cole, played for the San Antonio Brahmas this spring and totaled seven sacks.

The Boston College product went undrafted in 2019 and spent time with multiple teams. He has not played in the NFL since 2022 and has appeared in 23 career games with two starts.

Garvin played for the Birmingham Stallions this spring, making 3.5 sacks. The Packers made Garvin a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he spent three seasons in Green Bay.

He appeared in 38 games with two starts with the Packers.

Roberson spent this spring with D.C. Defenders, where he had six sacks and 26 pressures. He played for the Titans from 2019-21, and Roberson has played 16 games with one start and made 4.5 sacks.

Lovett played with the San Antonio Brahmas, where he rushed for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys previously signed two UFL players this off-season, adding linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and cornerback Gareon Conley.