Cowboys work out four players from UFL

The Cowboys worked out four free agents at The Star on Tuesday, the team announced. All four are former UFL players — defensive end Jonathan Garvin, defensive end Wyatt Ray, defensive end Derick Roberson and fullback John Lovett.

Ray, the grandson of musician Nat King Cole, played for the San Antonio Brahmas this spring and totaled seven sacks.

The Boston College product went undrafted in 2019 and spent time with multiple teams. He has not played in the NFL since 2022 and has appeared in 23 career games with two starts.

Garvin played for the Birmingham Stallions this spring, making 3.5 sacks. The Packers made Garvin a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he spent three seasons in Green Bay.

He appeared in 38 games with two starts with the Packers.

Roberson spent this spring with D.C. Defenders, where he had six sacks and 26 pressures. He played for the Titans from 2019-21, and Roberson has played 16 games with one start and made 4.5 sacks.

Lovett played with the San Antonio Brahmas, where he rushed for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys previously signed two UFL players this off-season, adding linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and cornerback Gareon Conley.