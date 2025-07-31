 Skip navigation
Schneider's extension through 2031 speaks volumes
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders' HOF 'Upper Room' members
Ward calls the Titans' offense 'very mid'

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Cowboys working out OL La’el Collins

  
Published July 31, 2025 06:13 PM

The Cowboys are working out veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins on Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys need help after losing four offensive linemen the past week. Tyler Guyton (knee), Rob Jones (neck), Matt Waletzko (ankle) and Hakeem Adeniji (concussion) will miss time, and a fifth, left guard Tyler Smith, left practice early Thursday with knee soreness.

Collins played for the Cowboys for seven seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He has not played in the NFL since 2022 when he was with the Bengals but then had a practice squad stint with the Cowboys and was with the Bills in camp in 2024.

He attended the retirement ceremonies of Zack Martin and Tyron Smith in the offseason.

Collins has played 89 games with 86 starts in his career, seeing action at both tackle and guard.