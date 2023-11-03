Curtis Samuel ruled out for Sunday vs. Patriots

The Commanders will not have one of their key offensive weapons on Sunday when they play the Patriots.

Receiver Curtis Samuel has been ruled out with a toe injury.

Samuel did not practice all week.

In his seventh season out of Ohio State, Samuel is second on the team with 35 receptions and 332 yards, scoring two receiving touchdowns. He’s also taken four carries for 20 yards with a TD.

Dyami Brown and Jahan Dotson could receive some more targets against New England with Samuel out.

Center Ricky Stromberg has also been ruled out with a knee injury. Safety Percy Butler (calf) is questionable.

Tight end Logan Thomas (heel) is off the injury report and set to play.