D.J. Humphries likely to start at LT for Chiefs vs. Broncos

It sounds like veteran offensive lineman D.J. Humphries will be back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Head coach Andy Reid said there’s a “good chance” Humphries will be at left tackle in Week 18.

“Again he’s one that I’m kind of checking every day here as we go,” Reid said. “But he looked like he did good today.”

Humphries, 31, joined the Chiefs in late November and started the team’s Week 14 win over the Chargers. But Humphries suffered a hamstring injury in that game and hasn’t been on the field since.

Joe Thuney has been playing left tackle, having moved over from left guard.

Reid noted defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), running back Isiah Pacheco (rib), and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) are set to be out for Sunday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also set to rest, with Reid noting that they’ll see who else will be sidelined.

Additionally, Reid said cornerback Jaylen Watson looked good in his return from a fractured fibula in Friday’s practice.

“I’m curious to see how he did today and how he felt,” Reid said. “But he was out there until the end and moving around pretty good, from what I saw.”