D.J. Reed inactive for Jets on Sunday night

The Jets will be missing two cornerbacks for Sunday night’s game against the Steelers.

Michael Carter II was ruled out on Friday with a back injury and the team announced that D.J. Reed is inactive on Sunday evening. Reed was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he didn’t practice at all this week so it isn’t a great surprise that he’s going to miss the game.

Running back Israel Abanikanda, wide receiver Malachi Corley, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, tackle Carter Warren, and edge rusher Braiden McGregor are also inactive for the Jets.

Safety Damontae Kazee and wide receiver Roman Wilson are both out for the Steelers after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Kyle Allen, running back Aaron Shampklin, linebacker Nick Herbig, center Zach Frazier, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson are the other inactives.