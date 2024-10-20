 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Other PFT Content

D.J. Reed inactive for Jets on Sunday night

  
Published October 20, 2024 07:05 PM

The Jets will be missing two cornerbacks for Sunday night’s game against the Steelers.

Michael Carter II was ruled out on Friday with a back injury and the team announced that D.J. Reed is inactive on Sunday evening. Reed was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he didn’t practice at all this week so it isn’t a great surprise that he’s going to miss the game.

Running back Israel Abanikanda, wide receiver Malachi Corley, offensive lineman Max Mitchell, tackle Carter Warren, and edge rusher Braiden McGregor are also inactive for the Jets.

Safety Damontae Kazee and wide receiver Roman Wilson are both out for the Steelers after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Kyle Allen, running back Aaron Shampklin, linebacker Nick Herbig, center Zach Frazier, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson are the other inactives.