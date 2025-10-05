Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson put Cowboys up 10-3

The Cowboys have moved into the lead in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Tight end Jake Ferguson caught a short pass from quarterback Dak Prescott and turned upfield for a 26-yard touchdown. The Cowboys sent the offense out to go for two after a Jets penalty, but settled for an extra points and a 10-3 lead after a false start.

Prescott is 7-of-11 for 106 yards through the first two Cowboys possessions of the afternoon. He’s hit wide receiver Ryan Flournoy twice for 48 yards and picked up first downs on throws to Flournoy, George Pickens, and Hunter Luepke.

The Jets drove into scoring position on their opening drive, but Dante Fowler batted a third-down pass by Jets quarterback Justin Fields into the sky cam for an incompletion. As written, NFL rules suggest that the down should have been replayed but the Jets moved on to kick a field goal.