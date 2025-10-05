 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson put Cowboys up 10-3

  
Published October 5, 2025 01:51 PM

The Cowboys have moved into the lead in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Tight end Jake Ferguson caught a short pass from quarterback Dak Prescott and turned upfield for a 26-yard touchdown. The Cowboys sent the offense out to go for two after a Jets penalty, but settled for an extra points and a 10-3 lead after a false start.

Prescott is 7-of-11 for 106 yards through the first two Cowboys possessions of the afternoon. He’s hit wide receiver Ryan Flournoy twice for 48 yards and picked up first downs on throws to Flournoy, George Pickens, and Hunter Luepke.

The Jets drove into scoring position on their opening drive, but Dante Fowler batted a third-down pass by Jets quarterback Justin Fields into the sky cam for an incompletion. As written, NFL rules suggest that the down should have been replayed but the Jets moved on to kick a field goal.