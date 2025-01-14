 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott “bummed” Mike McCarthy isn’t staying as the Cowboys’ head coach

  
Published January 13, 2025 09:10 PM

Dak Prescott publicly campaigned for the Cowboys to retain Mike McCarthy as head coach. He didn’t get his wish.

The Cowboys announced Monday that they and McCarthy are parting ways after five seasons.

Thus, Prescott will play for his third head coach next season.

Prescott called McCarthy “a great coach and a hell of a man.”

“Bummed, because we built some things,” Prescott said in a text to Clarence Hill of ALL DLLS. “But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH.”

Prescott played only eight games in 2024 before a season-ending torn hamstring, but the Cowboys were 3-5 with Prescott and 4-5 without him.

Prescott told Hill he takes “responsibility for our team being in this position.”

The Cowboys now begin the process of replacing McCarthy.

“It’s the business,” Prescott said. “I look forward to the future plan.”