Dak Prescott: Looking forward to an extension, and when that time comes, it’ll happen

  
Published March 7, 2023 11:31 AM
nbc_pft_mccarthyplaycalling_230302
March 2, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Mike McCarthy’s remarks on returning to play calling and evaluate why they're unsure if this will elevate the Cowboys to the next level or be a half-measure.

Dak Prescott has spent seven seasons in Dallas. He expects to spend many, many more with the Cowboys.

The quarterback is signed through the 2024 season, guaranteed $31 million for 2023. The team is expected to restructure his deal to lower his $49.1 million cap hit.

But Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team “absolutely” could look at extending Prescott’s deal.

Prescott said Tuesday he looks forward to that day.

“I’m excited to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Prescott said at the Grant Halliburton Foundation Annual Beacon of Hope luncheon, via the Dallas Morning News. “Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team. Now, it’s just about winning.

Looking forward to an extension , but when that time comes, it’ll happen. I’m with Stephen [Jones] on it, it may just happen overnight, but when it happens, it happens. It’ll be great.”

It took the sides almost two years to negotiate his last deal, with Prescott signing a four-year, $160 million contract in March 2021.

“I think you can look at it, absolutely,” Stephen Jones said last week of extending Prescott’s contract. “Do we do it or not? It takes two parties to talk. Obviously, Dak is the key guy on this football team — first and foremost. No one respects him more than Jerry and myself. I think we were just counting -- you’re going to have 12-13-14 quarterbacks making $40-plus million bucks when you look up. He deserves to be in that category. But when someone on any of those 13-14 teams making that kind of money, you’re always talking about what he’s making.”