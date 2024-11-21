Dak Prescott on injury, poor play and Cowboys losing: It hurts, it sucks

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season with a hamstring injury, and it’s been a miserable season for him.

In an interview with David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott acknowledged that he already wasn’t playing well enough before he got hurt, and that as he watched the Cowboys lose to the Texans on Monday night, it hurt to see what a disappointing season this is becoming.

“The other day, after the game, I guess, it all just hit me,’’ Prescott said. “Boom, right. A couple of tears came down. This is going to hurt. It’s going to suck at times. You just have to understand this is one of the moments that it does. I don’t want anything right now other than to let it suck. It’s understanding and being able to voice that, ‘yeah, I’m blessed to be where I’m at.’’'

Prescott, who signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension before the season, said that’s not the only reason it’s been a good year for him personally. But it’s been a rough year for football reasons.

“Off the field, it’s been some of the most joyous times I ever could have imagined, dreamed of. Having a child, getting engaged, starting a family. But then on the football field, it’s probably been as tough of a season as I’ve ever had. I’d probably say the toughest,” Prescott said.

Even when he was healthy, Prescott wasn’t playing well. Statistically, 2024 was the worst season of his career.

“Not playing up to my standards, turning the ball over more than I have,’’ Prescott said. “Just uncharacteristic. But at the same time, mentally feeling as well as I ever have about the game, as smart as I ever have, as sharp as I ever. Leaving some of those games mentally it was like, ‘man, I saw it the best and clearest I’ve ever seen it’ but maybe I didn’t execute that way or the team didn’t execute that way.’’

Prescott feels optimistic about his ability to lead the Cowboys in the long run, even if nothing has gone well this year.

“There is a future. I know which direction I’m headed in. I know I will be faster, stronger and better than I ever have by the way I will attack this,” Prescott said.

The Cowboys are a team in transition, with major changes and the beginning of a rebuild likely to start in the offseason. But one thing that’s locked in is that Prescott will head into 2025 as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.