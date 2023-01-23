Dak Prescott on interceptions: No excuses, those are throws you can’t have

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set a single-season high with 15 interceptions during the regular season and his penchant for putting the ball in the wrong hands reared its head again in Santa Clara on Sunday.

Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half against the 49ers, including one in the red zone in the final two minutes of the second quarter. That led to a Robbie Gould field goal that put the 49ers up 9-6 at halftime and the Cowboys would never lead again in what turned out to be a 19-12 loss.

After the game, Prescott explained what happened on both of the interceptions. He said he should have thrown the first ball away and credited 49ers corner Jimmie Ward for a good play on the second while saying he took full blame for both giveaways.

“Those are throws you can’t have , not in the playoffs,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Not when you’re playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100 percent on me.”

Prescott will have a lot of time to figure out how to cut down on the interceptions before the Cowboys will return to the field and he’ll have to come up with a good solution if the Cowboys are going to progress deeper into the playoffs than they managed this season.