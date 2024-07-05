Dak Prescott says walking boot is part of regular maintenance since 2020 ankle injury

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott says walking boot is part of regular maintenance since 2020 ankle injury

  
Published July 4, 2024 09:02 PM

Dak Prescott caused a stir when a photo on social media showed him wearing a walking boot on his right ankle while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

The Cowboys quarterback, though, attempted to alleviate any concern.

He told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that it’s part of the regular maintenance he has had to do since fracturing his right ankle in 2020.

“The same ankle, same issues,” Prescott told Hill.

Prescott underwent immediate surgery after a right ankle compound fracture dislocation during a game against the Giants almost four years ago. He missed the final 11 games.

Prescott told Hill he wore the boot on vacation because “the last time I went deep sea fishing my [ankle] swole up.”

“I’m great,” Prescott added.

Prescott played 16 games in 2021, missing one game with a calf strain. He played 12 games in 2022, missing five games with a fractured thumb.

In 2023, Prescott played all 17 games and finished second to Lamar Jackson in MVP voting.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and due an extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.