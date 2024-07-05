Dak Prescott says walking boot is part of regular maintenance since 2020 ankle injury

Dak Prescott caused a stir when a photo on social media showed him wearing a walking boot on his right ankle while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

The Cowboys quarterback, though, attempted to alleviate any concern.

He told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that it’s part of the regular maintenance he has had to do since fracturing his right ankle in 2020.

“The same ankle, same issues,” Prescott told Hill.

Prescott underwent immediate surgery after a right ankle compound fracture dislocation during a game against the Giants almost four years ago. He missed the final 11 games.

Prescott told Hill he wore the boot on vacation because “the last time I went deep sea fishing my [ankle] swole up.”

“I’m great,” Prescott added.

Prescott played 16 games in 2021, missing one game with a calf strain. He played 12 games in 2022, missing five games with a fractured thumb.

In 2023, Prescott played all 17 games and finished second to Lamar Jackson in MVP voting.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and due an extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.