Dak Prescott: Training camp fights show we’re ready to unleash our passion

The Cowboys’ final padded practice of their time in Oxnard, California was interrupted by a pair of fights between members of the team’s offense and defense.

Safety Jayron Kearse said that the fights showed that the defense “ain’t taking no shit from nobody” and quarterback Dak Prescott expressed a similar sentiment about his side of the ball. Prescott said that the offense is “nobody’s little brother” and that the fights show that both sides of the ball are ready to prove those points against other teams.

“For me, to see the passion,” Prescott said on Thursday. “It’s a testament to what we’ve all put into this thing — what the offense has put in and the confidence that has grown, and the defense and who they believe that they are. It’s been 10 padded practices and a lot of time going against one other is what that is. It means you’re ready to play somebody else. You’re ready to unleash your passion.”

The Cowboys will get a chance to square off with another team in Seattle on Saturday and they’ll have a few more weeks to practice with each other before they can unleash their passions in games that count in the standings.