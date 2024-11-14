 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday

  
November 13, 2024

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery in New York on Wednesday, Clarence Hill of alldlls.com reports.

The surgery repaired a partial avulsion of Prescott’s hamstring tendon. The recovery timeline is three months, and thus, Prescott will finish the season on injured reserve.

He was injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Falcons.

Prescott, who finished second in MVP voting last year, finishes his ninth season with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Cowboys were 3-5 with him.

Without him Sunday against the Eagles, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance passed for a combined 66 yards and had three of the team’s five turnovers.

Rush will start again this week when the Cowboys play the Texans on Monday Night Football.