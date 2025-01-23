Dallas Goedert, Cam Jurgens will return to practice on Thursday

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had some positive injury news regarding two key offensive players in his Thursday press conference.

Sirianni told reporters that tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) will both be on the field for the day’s practice.

Both Goedert and Jurgens were listed as non-participants on Wednesday’s report. That they’re going to be on the field Thursday is a good sign for their availability for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against Washington.

Goedert has caught eight passes for 103 yards with a touchdown so far in the 2024 postseason. He had 42 receptions for 496 yards with two TDs in 10 regular-season games.

Philadelphia’s full Thursday injury report with Goedert and Jurgens’ practice statuses will be released later in the day.