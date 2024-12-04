 Skip navigation
Dallas Goedert, Reed Blankenship aren’t practicing Wednesday

  
Published December 4, 2024 02:35 PM

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert avoided a major knee injury against the Ravens last Sunday, but he may not be able to play in Week 14.

According to multiple reports from the open portion of Eagles practice, Goedert is not practicing on Wednesday. Goedert missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season and has 38 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Safety Reed Blankenship is also out of practice on Wednesday. Blankenship suffered a concussion against the Ravens and reporters noted he was out on the practice field, so he has made some early progress in the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), cornerback Darius Slay (concussion), and wide receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) were working after missing the win over the Ravens.