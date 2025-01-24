Dallas Goedert says he’s playing on Sunday

Tight end Dallas Goedert plans to be on the field as the Eagles try to advance to their second Super Bowl in the last three years.

Goedert missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury, but reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice said that he was back on the field. After practice, Goedert told those reporters that he will be playing against the Commanders in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Goedert had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in the playoff wins over the Packers and Rams.

Center Cam Jurgens (back) also missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being spotted on the field Friday. The official status of both players will be revealed when the team releases its final injury report of the week.