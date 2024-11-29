Dalton Kincaid ruled out for Bills-49ers, Keon Coleman questionable

The Bills will not have one of their key offensive players for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, though they could get one of their best defensive players back for the matchup.

Via Chris Brown of the team’s website, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott ruled tight end Dalton Kincaid out during his weekly interview with WGR 550 on Friday morning.

In his second season, Kincaid is dealing with a knee injury. He missed the Nov. 17 win over Kansas City before Buffalo’s bye last week. Kincaid has 34 receptions for 356 yards with two touchdowns so far in 2024.

Returning from injured reserve, linebacker Matt Milano is questionable for the matchup — but it appears he has a good chance to play. Milano has been a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Having suffered his torn biceps during training camp, Milano has not yet played in 2024.

Receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (wrist) will also be questionable. Both Milano and Carter would need to be activated off IR to play.

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) is set to play on Sunday. Offensive tackle Tylan Grable (groin) will remain on injured reserve.

The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a victory on Sunday.