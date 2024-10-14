 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texanspatriots_241014.jpg
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
nbc_pft_steelersraiders_241014.jpg
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_241014.jpg
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalton Risner designated to return to practice from IR

  
Published October 14, 2024 05:45 PM

The Vikings designated veteran guard Dalton Risner to return Monday, the team announced.

Risner has spent the season on injured reserve after injuring his back in training camp.

The move opens his 21-day window, and the Vikings can activate him any time between now and then.

Risner originally joined the Vikings in 2023, and he started 11 of the 15 games he played last season. He re-signed with the team this spring.

Risner has started 73 of the 77 games he has played in the NFL since his selection by Denver in the second round of the 2019 draft.

He is listed as the backup to right guard Ed Ingram.