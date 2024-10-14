Dalton Risner designated to return to practice from IR

The Vikings designated veteran guard Dalton Risner to return Monday, the team announced.

Risner has spent the season on injured reserve after injuring his back in training camp.

The move opens his 21-day window, and the Vikings can activate him any time between now and then.

Risner originally joined the Vikings in 2023, and he started 11 of the 15 games he played last season. He re-signed with the team this spring.

Risner has started 73 of the 77 games he has played in the NFL since his selection by Denver in the second round of the 2019 draft.

He is listed as the backup to right guard Ed Ingram.