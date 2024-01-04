Dalvin Cook clears waivers, becomes free agent

The rich can get richer at tailback, if so inclined.

Former Jets running back Dalvin Cook has cleared waivers. He’s now a free agent, able to sign with any team at any time.

If/when the Ravens sign him, fans of other teams shouldn’t complain. Every team other than the Ravens had a chance to squat on his contract in order to keep him from joining the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Ditto for whichever other contender he joins, whether it’s the Dolphins (who were linked to him before he picked the Jets), the Bills (where his brother is the No. 1 tailback), the 49ers (who might like to have insurance against a potential injury), or the Cowboys (where he’s reportedly interested in going).

The challenge for Cook becomes picking the right spot to pursue what would be his first championship. He also might need to convince his suitors that, after a disappointing year with the Jets, he’s still the guy he was in 2022, when he helped turn multiple potential defeats into victories for the Vikings with big plays in big moments.

To win a Super Bowl, his best bet would be the best teams in either conference, Baltimore or San Francisco. For that to happen, they’d have to want him. We’ll find out in time whether they do.