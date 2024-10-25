Dalvin Cook could make his Cowboys debut Sunday

Running back Dalvin Cook could make his Cowboys debut on Sunday Night Football against the 49ers.

Cook signed with the team’s practice squad Aug. 28, but the Cowboys have not elevated for a game yet.

Signs point to his elevation this week to join Rico Dowdle, Ezekiel Elliott and Hunter Luepke as the team’s backs for game day. The Cowboys rank last in the NFL with 463 rushing yards, and running backs have accounted for only 272 yards of the team’s 1,654 receiving yards.

“Dalvin is ready,” coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I really like the work that he’s putting in. I think he’s clearly crossed over the threshold of the communication and the understanding [of the offense].”

Cook earned four Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Vikings. He signed with the Jets in 2023 and set career lows in rushing yards (214), touchdowns (0) and yards per carry (3.2).

The Jets honored his request for his release and Cook signed with the Ravens, rushing for 23 yards on eight carries in the divisional round win over the Texans.

Cook remained a free agent this offseason and through training camp until the Cowboys signed him before the start of the season.