Dalvin Cook to visit with Jets

  
Published July 27, 2023 08:44 AM

Dalvin Cook’s free-agent market may finally be heating up.

Cook is flying to New York on Thursday to take a visit with the Jets this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The running back has been a free agent since Minnesota released him last month. He’s long been linked to the Jets and Dolphins as potential teams to sign him, but this is the biggest signal of interest from either franchise.

Last week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Cook, “You never want to say no to a great player.”

With quarterback Aaron Rodgers taking a significant pay cut, some of the money New York saved could be used to lure in Cook.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Cook has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, he posted 1,173 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 295 yards with two TDs. He started all 17 games and played 72 percent of Minnesota’s offensive snaps.