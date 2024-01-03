Dalvin Cook will be released today, could be claimed on Thursday

Yes, the Jets are released running back Dalvin Cook. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, it’s happening today.

That will result in Cook going to waivers on Thursday, with a 4:00 p.m. ET deadline for claiming his contract.

While the timing makes it very difficult for Cook to play this weekend on a new team, it also reduces the likelihood that a non-playoff team or fringe contender will claim him. At a price of $388,888 for Week 18, it makes no sense for a team that has been or could be eliminated to spend that money on someone who can’t really contribute in a game played on Saturday or Sunday.

Unless someone wants to just claim Cook for spite (which is unlikely), the question becomes whether one of the clear-cut contenders will claim him, either because they want him or to keep him away from another team.

The Ravens, who lost Keaton Mitchell last month, might be tempted to add Cook. That could tempt the 49ers or the Browns or the Dolphins or the Bills or the Chiefs to make the claim.

Besides, most of those teams could use him. Especially the Browns, who lost Nick Chubb in Week 2 and who arguably have been too skewed toward the pass in recent weeks.

That’s really the question. Will someone invest $388,888 to keep him from becoming a free agent?

We’ll find out by dinnertime on Thursday.