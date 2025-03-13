Dalvin Tomlinson headed to Arizona on a two-year deal

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, his agency announced Wednesday. He will sign a two-year, $29 million deal with $16 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Browns designed Tomlinson as a post-June 1 release, with his departure saving the team $6.41 million against its 2025 salary cap.

Tomlinson, 31, spent two seasons with Cleveland and started 16 games both seasons. In 2024, he finished with three sacks, six tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.

A second-round pick of the Giants in 2017, Tomlinson has started 125 games for the Giants, Vikings and Browns.

He has totaled 19 career sacks with 36 tackles for loss and 67 quarterback hits.