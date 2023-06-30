Damar Hamlin: I wake up every day thinking how I can impact the world

Damar Hamlin’s second chance at life has led to so many blessings that the Bills safety isn’t about to waste a day. Hamlin has become the face of life-saving CPR training, and he is using his Chasing M’s Foundation for all the good he can do.

“I wake up every day and think about how I can impact the world in a positive way, that’s what I care about if you take away everything else,” Hamlin told Will Graves of the Associated Press on Friday.

He will host his youth football camp on Pittsburgh’s Southside on July 7, and two days later, the foundation will provide free CPR training for hundreds at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chasing M’s has raised millions since his near-death experience on the field in Cincinnati in January.

It has prompted the 25-year-old to embark on a “CPR Tour” that began in Buffalo earlier this month.

“I just want to be able to . . . take a nation of bystanders and turn them into lifesavers and give them a true superpower,” Hamlin said “To be able to save a life is a true superpower. Instead of people standing by not knowing what to do, I’m just trying to create more people who do know what to do. This weekend specifically, people in my community.”

Chasing M’s also will donate defibrillators to youth sports organizations and assist an all-star high school football game in the Pittsburgh area. He has plans for recreational centers and athletic and academic programs benefitting youth.

“We are trying to make the biggest impact we can,” Hamlin said. “That includes connecting with other non-profits [and] seeing how we could collaborate. It’s not even just thinking about five years down the road. We’re thinking about 30 years down the road.”