Damar Hamlin’s doctors: Too early to say whether he can return to football

Whether Bills safety Damar Hamlin could play football again is not a question that is doctors are ready to answer.

Asked today whether Hamlin’s NFL career may continue, Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center declined to answer.

“It truly is too early to have that conversation,” Knight said.

What is clear is that Hamlin has made extraordinary progress in the last 24 hours. But doctors said there’s no timetable and no schedule for how his progress will continue.