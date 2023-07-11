 Skip navigation
Damien Harris: Time with Patriots “wasn’t easy from the beginning”

  
Published July 11, 2023 03:53 PM

Running back Damien Harris joined a new team when he signed with the Bills this offseason and his chances of playing a significant role on their offense will be tied to his availability.

It was not a strong suit for Harris during his time with the Patriots. Harris played in just two games as a rookie because he was at the bottom of the team’s depth chart and then missed 14 games over the last three seasons, which explains why he said his time in New England “wasn’t easy from the beginning.”

“My first year, I didn’t play ,” Harris said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “My second year, I started out banged up, ended up banged up. Last year, I was banged up.”

2022 second-round pick James Cook has his eye on the top spot on the depth chart in Buffalo this season, but Harris averaged nearly 4.7 yards per carry when he was in the Patriots lineup and staying healthy would offer him a chance to earn a share of the playing time in the Bills backfield.