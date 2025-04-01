Dan Campbell anticipates Jared Goff will own even more of offense in 2025

Jared Goff’s play has been one of the keys to Detroit becoming a Super Bowl contender over the last two years.

He had arguably the best season of his career in 2024, completing 72.4 percent of his passes for 4,6129 yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The postseason didn’t end well, as the Lions lost to the Commanders in the divisional round with Goff accounting for four turnovers. And now Detroit has to deal with several changes to its coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departing the franchise to become Chicago’s head coach.

But that hasn’t shifted head coach Dan Campbell’s belief in Goff, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft. With the foundation of the offense — the players — still largely the same, Campbell believes Goff will take even more ownership of the scheme in 2025.

“Growth? Look, he continues to grow every year,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “And I’d say the next step for him — and he knows this … last year, he came to us, everything we wanted him to do in the offense he did. And then he began to bring stuff to us [to say], ‘Hey man, I can see this look. Let me get to this play. I know I’ve got these options in the bag, but let me get to this as well.’

“Those are the things where he’s, ‘OK, here we go man.’ That’s beginning to show. And I would anticipate that to take another step up.”

Since being traded to Detroit in 2021, Goff has accumulated a 39-25-1 record as a starter. He has not missed a start since his first season with the club, earning Pro Bowl berths in 2022 and 2024.