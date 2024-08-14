 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: I think we’re gonna be fine with Jahmyr Gibbs

  
August 14, 2024

Lions head coach Dan Campbell updated the status of several injured players on Wednesday and the news was positive across the board.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs left Monday’s practice with a hamstring injury, but it does not sound like the team is going to be without him for an extended period of time.

“I think we’re going to be fine,” Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket, via multiple reporters.

Rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (pectoral) and Ennis Rakestraw (ankle) also left the session. Word on Tuesday was that Arnold will be ready for the regular season and Campbell said both corners were in the same category as Gibbs.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a concussion in the team’s preseason opener and Campbell said he’s trending the right way to play against the Chiefs this weekend.