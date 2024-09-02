 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Ifeatu Melfonwu is only injury question this week

  
Published September 2, 2024 12:34 PM

The Lions had a handful of players dealing with injuries in August, but they’re heading into Week One without a lot of issues on the health front.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is the only question mark they have on the active roster as they get ready to face the Rams.

“Iffy’d be the only right now who’s still not sure,” Campbell said, via Christian Booher of SI.com. “Still not sure on him. We’re gonna try to get him moving around a little bit today and tomorrow and see where he’s at. Everyone else, we’re good.”

Safety Brian Branch, tight end Sam LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, and cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis all dealt with injuries at points this summer, but it looks like all of them will be good to go as the Lions try to defend their NFC North title.