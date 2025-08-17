Dan Campbell isn’t ready to name a No. 2 QB, but Kyle Allen is clearly leading

Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker are competing to be the backup to Jared Goff. While it’s not over, one of them is leading.

Asked if it’s Allen’s job to lose, coach Dan Campbell said, “He’s playing better,” via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“He’s playing better,” Campbell added. “So I would say that right now, if you’re saying — if you had to go in with a two right now, who would you trust more? Yeah, I would trust Kyle more because he’s proven more after these two games. But I’m still — we’re still going to coach Hooker up and we’re still going to see what’s there and see if we can get him better. I mean, we still got a little bit here.”

Campbell said Hooker will get extended reps, and possibly will start, in the preseason finale against the Texans.

If Allen wins the job, the question then becomes whether the Lions would carry a third quarterback on the active roster. Hooker, a third-round pick in 2023, could in theory be traded.

Against the Dolphins, Allen completed 14 of 17 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Hooker completed six of 13 passes for 61 yards and an interception. Allen started and played the first half of the game. Hooker handled the second half.