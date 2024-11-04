 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams will be ready to go Sunday vs. Texans

  
Published November 4, 2024 03:40 PM

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was already serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances when news broke last week that he’s facing a concealed weapons charge. But Lions coach Dan Campbell says there are no concerns about Williams this week.

Campbell said Williams worked hard during his suspension and will be ready to play on Sunday night against the Texans.

“He’s been here,” Campbell said of Williams’ work during the suspension. “He couldn’t be out there in practice, but he was here training, we had him running, he was in the meetings, all of that, so he’s really been here. We’re throwing him back in there. He’s going. Let’s go.”

Williams is second on the Lions with 361 receiving yards, and he’s the Lions’ best big-play receiver. They won two games without him, but their offense is better when he’s available, and despite the off-field issues, the Lions expect to have him available going forward.