Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams will be ready to go Sunday vs. Texans

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was already serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances when news broke last week that he’s facing a concealed weapons charge. But Lions coach Dan Campbell says there are no concerns about Williams this week.

Campbell said Williams worked hard during his suspension and will be ready to play on Sunday night against the Texans.

“He’s been here,” Campbell said of Williams’ work during the suspension. “He couldn’t be out there in practice, but he was here training, we had him running, he was in the meetings, all of that, so he’s really been here. We’re throwing him back in there. He’s going. Let’s go.”

Williams is second on the Lions with 361 receiving yards, and he’s the Lions’ best big-play receiver. They won two games without him, but their offense is better when he’s available, and despite the off-field issues, the Lions expect to have him available going forward.