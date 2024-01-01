Dan Campbell: Lions plan to play starters Sunday vs. Vikings

The Lions don’t have much to play for in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Vikings: Win or lose, Detroit will likely be the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs, and even if everything goes their way they can only move up to the No. 2 seed.

But Lions coach Dan Campbell says he won’t rest his starters on Sunday.

“Yeah, that’s the plan right now, play our guys,” Campbell said when asked if he plans to play the same starters the Lions put on the field every week. “Our players will be ready to roll. I know they will.”

Campbell’s attitude is that he wants his football team playing to win. If a key Lions starter suffers an injury against the Vikings and can’t play in the playoffs, Campbell may regret it. But right now, he’s confident in his way of coaching.