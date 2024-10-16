Dan Campbell on adding a DE: We’re not just going to make a move to make it

The Lions lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, leaving a significant void on the team’s defense.

To that point, Hutchinson currently has the league lead with 7.5 sacks, despite Detroit already having its bye early in the season.

But head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that if the Lions are going to make a move for another defensive end, G.M. Brad Holmes and his staff are going to take their time and do their due diligence first.

“Look, Brad knows the ins and outs of what it would take to acquire somebody,” Campbell said. “I don’t know all of those, but I know enough to know that if it’s somebody that … is highly productive, they’re 6-[foot]-6, 285 pounds, run a 4.4 [40], and 35-inch arms, those guys don’t just fall off trees. Do you want to trade Hutch for that guy? So, some of it is, it’s certainly trade value. It’s also contract. How does that have a bearing on our future and who we’re trying to get signed moving forward?

“Look, we’re open to anything. Brad’s working through it. We are not going to be in a hurry. Brad would tell you — man, he’s doing his homework. The crew is doing their homework. They’re looking at everything. But we’re not just going to make a move to make it. It’s got to be right. It’s got to be the right guy and the pieces have to fall in place.”

The Lions do have a little time to work through the particulars, as the trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 5 — just after Week 9. But Campbell noted that if some trade talks heat up around then, it won’t just be because of the deadline.

“I think, literally, it’s about doing your homework,” Campbell said. “You’re digging through things, not just what’s on the tape but what else is out there that you don’t quite know about. You check on somebody and it’s like, ‘Well, I may be open to it, but you’ve got 24 hours.’ Well, OK, something’s going on, you know?

“So, Brad’s on it. He’s looking at everything. Nothing’s off the table. But we’re not in a hurry.”

The Lions will play their first game without Hutchinson this weekend when they take on the Vikings in Minnesota.