Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: No concern over five INTs, he didn’t play a bad game

When Lions quarterback Jared Goff addressed his teammates after last Sunday night’s comeback win over the Texans, he said that the game taught the “lesson that it ain’t over until it’s over.”

Goff had a hand in pulling off that comeback and he had a hand in creating the need for one. Goff threw five interceptions against Houston, but head coach Dan Campbell isn’t sweating the performance as the team heads into this weekend’s game against the Jaguars.

During a Tuesday appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell said that Goff is “doing exactly what we’re asking him to do” and that the lack of “ill-advised throws” leaves him with no concern about his quarterback.

“None,” Campbell said. “Everybody’s going to think we’re crazy, you’re going to think I’m crazy. I’m telling you, he didn’t play a bad game. He played a pretty good game.”

One imagines the reaction might be a little different if the Lions had wound up as losers in Houston, but winning excuses a lot of flaws and Goff’s five-week run without an interception heading into Week 10 makes it easier to write off as an aberration as well.