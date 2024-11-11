 Skip navigation
Jared Goff tells teammates the Lions are different than the other 31 teams

  
Published November 11, 2024 12:04 PM

Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not have a good game on Sunday night, but he said afterward that his teammates showed why they’re the best team in the NFL right now.

Lions coach Dan Campbell asked Goff, who threw five interceptions in the win over the Texans, to make the final locker room speech. Goff addressed his teammates and told them that the way they battled back from adversity showed what makes them unique.

“If that ain’t a fucking lesson that it ain’t over until it’s over, that’s what it is, boys. Way to fight all day. We’re fucking different. We’re fucking different than all 31 in this league,” Goff said, as shown in video of the Lions’ locker room celebration.

Lions coach Dan Campbell similarly praised his players for the way they bounced back from a 23-7 halftime deficit to win 26-23.

“This is what great teams do. Even when you’re having an off day, you find a way,” Campbell said.

The Lions keep finding ways to win.