Dan Campbell on Nate Sudfeld: Some decisions I’d like to be better

  
Published August 9, 2024 12:19 PM

Nate Sudfeld got the start at quarterback for the Lions on Thursday night and he got extra playing time after Hendon Hooker suffered a concussion, so there was a good deal of play for head coach Dan Campbell to evaluate.

That turned out to be a mixed bag for the veteran. Sudfeld was 13-of-24 for 96 yards and an interception during a rainy 14-3 loss to the Giants and Campbell said after the game that he thought there were things Sudfeld could have done better.

“There’s some decisions in there that I would like to be better. I expect better from him,” Campbell said, via Jeff Risdon of USAToday.com. “I’m not as concerned right now or yet about the accuracy with what it is, wet ball, this and that, but there’s just a couple of decisions in there that I know he can be better on. But, like I said, I did think when he came back in he played a lot better. I thought he got in a rhythm, kind of got us going there and so that was good to see.”

Hooker moved the offense before exiting the game and the 2023 third-round pick looks fully healed from the torn ACL that wiped out his rookie year, so the Lions may have a decision to make about their No. 2 later this month.