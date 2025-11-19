 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell sees “fresh energy” from Giants under interim coach Mike Kafka

  
Published November 19, 2025 05:37 PM

The first time Dan Campbell became a head coach, he was named interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015. The Dolphins won their first game under Campbell by a score of 38-10. It was clear that Campbell had brought fresh energy to his team.

Now Campbell is head coach of the Lions, and he’s preparing to play a Giants team that just played its first game under interim head coach Mike Kafka. And Campbell says he sees a lot of that interim-coach energy when watching tape of the Giants’ game against the Packers on Sunday.

“I think there was some fresh energy last week when you watched them against Green Bay. Sometimes it’s just that newness,” Campbell said. “Just the change itself, something a little different or a little new can spark you. There was a little bit of that. They’ve always played hard, watch the tape, these guys played hard in September, October, early November. But there’s probably a little bit of that, and they had a chance to beat Green Bay.”

The Lions are 10-point favorites against the Giants on Sunday, but Campbell knows an interim head coach can bring a fresh energy to a team that isn’t expected to win.