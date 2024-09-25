Dan Quinn rules Austin Ekeler out for Week 4

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn noted on Tuesday that running back Austin Ekeler was in Virginia after being diagnosed with a concussion during Monday’s victory over the Bengals.

With the Commanders in Arizona for the week to practice before taking on the Cardinals, Quinn formally ruled Ekeler out during his Wednesday press conference.

“Yeah, Austin won’t make it for the game,” Quinn said, noting that it’s the right call for Ekeler given the short week. "[W]e’ll have a chance to see what next week looks like then.”

Ekeler has rushed for 83 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and caught nine passes for 121 yards. He’s also leading the league with a 36.3-yard average on four kick returns.

Quinn said that the team is confident in the other running backs on the roster, including Jeremy McNichols — who is on the 53 — along with Chris Rodriguez and Michael Wiley on the practice squad.

“We’re also excited for J Mac,” Quinn said. “He’s somebody who hasn’t gotten a lot of touches, a lot of opportunities. But I do know that he is somebody, when given those chances, he does not miss his ops.”

Additionally, defensive end Clelin Ferrell will not play again in Week 4 due to a knee injury.

However, Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (thumb) is on track to play against Arizona.