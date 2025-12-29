D’Andre Swift 2-yard touchdown ties Bears-49ers at 28-28

The Bears have tied the matchup with the 49ers early in the third quarter.

D’Andre Swift took in a 2-yard touchdown to make the score 28-28 with 9:51 left in the third quarter.

Swift’s score capped Chicago’s 10-play, 65-yard drive to open the second half. The possession took 5:09 off the clock after the Bears held the ball for just 8:04 in the first 30 minutes.

Quarterback Caleb Williams connected with receiver Jahdae Walker on third-and-14 for a 19-yard gain to keep the chains moving.

On the next play, Williams hit Luther Burden for a 24-yard gain down to the 3.

A couple of plays later, Swift converted third-and-goal from the 2 with his touchdown run.

Notably, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams has been downgraded to out with the hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter.

